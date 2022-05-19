Mayor Turner, HPD join family of 14-year-old boy killed in shooting to make plea in search of suspects involved

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department will be standing side by side with the family of 14-year-old Axel Turcios, who was shot to death on May 6, to make a public plea to help identify the suspects involved.’

Turcios was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown men, who opened fire on him.

Police believe the suspects then took an item from the victim, then fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling northbound on Tanglewilde Street. Paramedics transported Axel to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Axel’s father told KPRC 2 that, on the day of the shooting, Axel went with his friends to a fast food restaurant after school, then arrived home shortly after 6 p.m.

The father and son spent some time together cleaning up, then Axel left around 7:45 p.m. to visit his aunt.

His mother and father gave their permission.

Minutes later, an apartment maintenance man told them he thought their son had been shot.

The parents ran to their son, and his mother rode with him in the ambulance. His father also had a chance to be with his son before he took his last breath.

The family said Axel was a ninth-grader at Lamar High School.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

