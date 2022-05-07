80º

14-year-old boy shot in west Houston transported in critical condition, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been shot in west Houston, authorities say.

According to officers from the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street on Friday night.

The teenager was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

