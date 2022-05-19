2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday.

According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.

Police said Crawford was found dead in the backyard of a house in the 400 block of Beech Street.

Officials said Fuller arrived at HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital with gunshot wounds about an hour later. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The third man who was wounded is reportedly not cooperating with investigators at this time.

Police said it is unclear what led up to the shooting.