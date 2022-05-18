New section of Grand Parkway to open Thursday

A new section of the Grandy Parkway will open on Thursday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday morning to mark the grand opening of a portion of the SH 99 Grand Parkway Project.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the 52-mile corridor spans Harris, Montgomery, Liberty and Chambers County.

This marks the continuation of the construction of the 184-mile highway loop around the greater Houston area.

The project started in the fall of 2018. The total cost of the project is $1.28 billion.