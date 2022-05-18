Mother says Rosenberg teen who died in crash will be recognized at graduation

The Senior will be remembered at the graduation ceremony on Saturday

ROSENBERG, Texas – The mother of a teenager who died in a crash last year said her daughter will be recognized at an upcoming graduation ceremony.

Stephanie Mendoza is still struggling with the loss of her daughter Annamaria Graciela Morales, 17.

“Every morning I wake up and I have to remember that my baby is not here,” Mendoza said. “It’s horrible.”

She said Annamaria was one of three people killed in a crash near Beasley back in November. Investigators said Annamaria was a passenger in a car that ran a stop sign.

“Annamaria was one of kind,” said her sister, Gabriella Morales.

The family said Annamaria was also a senior at B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg, which will hold its graduation ceremony later this week.

“I was notified Monday morning, yesterday morning, that there was going to be a chair and a cap and gown set out for her but that she would not be recognized or her name wouldn’t be called,” Mendoza said.

In cases where a student has died, Lamar CISD said it traditionally places a chair in the audience among the classmates with the student’s cap and gown.

The school district told KPRC 2, “Additionally, we are allowing the campus principal to add special acknowledgments (such as calling the student’s name or having a moment of silence) during his allotted speech.”

Mendoza said an administrator later contacted her to say her daughter would be recognized by the principal at the beginning of the ceremony.

“I’m very proud, and I wish I would be able to really see her in person walk the stage, but I am satisfied that this is what we got done and this is what’s going to happen,” Mendoza said.

The graduation is scheduled for Saturday night at Traylor Stadium and Mendoza said she plans to be there.