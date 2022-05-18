5 homes evacuated in Katy neighborhood after gas leak, officials say

KATY, Texas – Officials have evacuated five homes in one Katy neighborhood as emergency crews work to repair a gas leak.

According to the City of Katy’s Office of Emergency Management, the leak happened near South Firethorne Road and Pinpoint Crossing Wednesday afternoon.

Responders on the scene are asking residents to avoid using the nearby trail around the lake as they work to repair it.

The five homes that were evacuated were on Bonnie Bray Drive and Walsh Crossing.

It is unclear what caused the leak or when residents will be back allowed in their homes.