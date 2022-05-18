87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

5 homes evacuated in Katy neighborhood after gas leak, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gas leak
Breaking news (KPRC)

KATY, Texas – Officials have evacuated five homes in one Katy neighborhood as emergency crews work to repair a gas leak.

According to the City of Katy’s Office of Emergency Management, the leak happened near South Firethorne Road and Pinpoint Crossing Wednesday afternoon.

Responders on the scene are asking residents to avoid using the nearby trail around the lake as they work to repair it.

The five homes that were evacuated were on Bonnie Bray Drive and Walsh Crossing.

It is unclear what caused the leak or when residents will be back allowed in their homes.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter