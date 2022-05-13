ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power during peak hours through the weekend

HOUSTON – On Friday afternoon, ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power by setting their thermostats at 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances during peak hours this weekend.

The ask to conserve power comes after ERCOT said six power generation facilities tripped offline, resulting in the loss of 2,900 MW of electricity.

ERCOT said, at the moment, all generation resources available are operating.

ERCOT asked Texans to reserve power by setting their thermostats at 78 degrees and avoiding the usage of large appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers during the peak hours between 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. this weekend.

Temperatures this weekend are set to be in the low to mid-90s.

ERCOT’s full statement:

