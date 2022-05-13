19-year-old arrested in connection with overdose deaths of 2 Woodland HS students, officials say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A 19-year-old has been arrested after authorities say he allegedly gave Fentanyl to two other teens, resulting in their deaths earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: Grieving mother hopes Woodlands High School teen daughter’s overdose death prevents others

Deputies investigating deaths of 2 Woodlands High School students

According to a press release provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Abdulbaaith Adewale has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or bodily injury.

Students’ deaths

Information provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office revealed additional details about the deaths of the two Woodland High School students.

Ad

On May 5, deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to a home on Stanwick Place in The Woodlands. Officials say when they arrived at the residence, they found two teens dead inside. The teens were identified as 17-year-old Gregory Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sunderland. Both the teens were Woodland High School seniors.

Investigators say they initially believed the teens died of a drug overdose, which was later confirmed by an official autopsy. It appears the teens died after consuming Fentanyl, officials say.

Adewale’s arrest

After information was released by investigators, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent crime unit, arrested Adewale. Authorities say this is still an active investigation and no other details are available regarding the suspect.

“This is an example of the recent law passed by the Texas Legislature that allows us to charge those who provide illegal narcotics that cause the death of our citizens. Let this be a warning to those who sell illicit narcotics: Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

Ad