Deputies investigating deaths of 2 Woodlands High School students

Portion of statement from The Woodlands High School regarding the deaths of two students

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of two Woodlands High School students.

Deputies said the deaths occurred on May 5.

According to investigators, no foul play is believed to be involved nor is there any danger to the public.

The investigation into the deaths of the students is ongoing.

Woodlands High School released the following statement regarding the incident:

Highlander family, It is with great sadness that I write to inform you about the loss of two of our senior Highlanders this morning. While I am unable to provide more details at this time, I ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. Members of the CISD Crisis Support Team have been working with our campus administrators today and will be on campus again tomorrow to provide support to students and staff.

As your student processes this event, you may observe your child

demonstrating sadness, fear and/or confusion;

acting out or becoming withdrawn;

exhibiting anger about death; and

having concern for their own safety.

Some ways you can support your child include

spending time with your child and assuring their safety;

talking about this event in an age-appropriate context;

observing conversations, including text messages, your child is having with their peers;

having an open and honest discussion about feelings; and

encouraging writing, drawing, and journaling.

If you would like to speak to a counselor, please call the campus. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact campus administration.