14-year-old shot multiple times by man in northeast Houston following altercation: HPD

A 14-year-old boy is currently in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a man he got into an altercation with in northeast Houston Monday, police said.

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old boy is currently in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a man he got into an altercation with in northeast Houston Monday, police said.

It happened in the 7700 block of Jensen around 11:15 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and said they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body, at the scene.

Police said officials with the Houston Fire Department transported the teen to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

According to investigators, surveillance footage shows a 30-year-old man chasing down the 14-year-old and then shooting at him.

Police said the suspect and the teen got into an altercation earlier that evening.

A search is underway for the suspect, police said. Officers said one person was detained, however, he is likely a witness.