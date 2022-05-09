85º

Vehicle crashes into tree after driver reportedly shot at intersection in west Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a tree after the driver was shot at an intersection in west Houston Monday, according to HPD.

The incidents happened in the 12500 block of Medfield Lane near South Dairy Ashford Road.

Police said the man was shot in the left shoulder as he stood outside his vehicle at a gas station. He then attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed.

The victim was taken to Downtown Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

The suspect involved was driving a white four-door vehicle, police said.

Police said the shooting could possibly be gang-related.

