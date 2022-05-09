How sitting in front of a computer or phone screen may lead to skin damage similar to being in the sun

HOUSTON – Since the rise in popularity of cell phones and computer screens, we’ve seen reports on how blue light can interrupt sleep patterns and potentially be harmful to your eyes. The reason for both is because blue light is similar to sunlight.

Did you know the light from your devices may also be damaging your skin?

Hours in front of screens might be comparable to twenty minutes in direct sunlight.

Dermatologist, Dr. Mary Alice Sallman-Hickson from Kelsey-Seybold, said she can’t believe more people aren’t protecting their skin all year round, inside or outside.

“You look at your phone so you should be wearing sunscreen. And I usually recommend sunscreen with a tint in it. The iron oxide that’s usually in the tinted products or in makeup can really protect you from the blue light,” Hickson said.

Hickson said blue light activates opsin, a part of the skin that produces pigment. Think about dark spots on the skin getting worse, like sunspots or dark undereye circles.

Even though an entire workweek in front of the computer is estimated to be enough time to damage the skin, the solution is simple.

Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham from Advanced Dermatology said any sunscreen can protect your skin from premature aging caused by the sun or blue light.

Her favorite products include:

C E Ferulic from SkinCeuticals: Put it on in the morning under your sunscreen as part of your blue light protection arsenal.

Her favorite sunscreen is Isdin, which has a high concentration of antioxidants.

She also recommends blue-light blocking glasses.