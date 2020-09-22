Getting more screen time? Watch out for blue light exposure risks

HOUSTON – Whether is for work, for study or to connect with people, since the pandemic started folks have been more glued to their smart-phones and computer screens than ever.

However, that can create other problems due to more exposure to blue light.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham, dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology, explained the hazards involved and simple ways to protect yourself and your family from these rays.

The man and woman phone in the bed. night time, full grip focus (iStock)

“Evolving research has shown that blue light can be bad for skin. Long-term exposure to concentrated blue light energy can cause skin damage, including color changes, inflammation, and weakening of the skin’s surface. Blue light promotes stressors in skin that cause photo-aging; that is, aging from exposure to light,” said Ingraham.

“We spend so much time using our devices, holding them close to our face and eyes, it adds up—that’s where health issues arise,” said Ingraham, who suggests paying attention to the younger population, including Millennials and Gen-Z who check their smartphones even more frequently.

“They’re at a much higher risk of blue light exposure each and every day,” she said.

Here are her recommendations to reduce the negative effects of blue light

Young girl using using blue light blocking clear glasses for online learning (Sherry Ingraham)

1. Turn on the blue light filter on your phone

2. When using digital devices, wear glasses with blue light filter

3. Wear sunscreen with antioxidants every day

4. Cover your phone with a blue light screen shield

