Dolly Parton is starring in a TikTok musical about Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza that will premiere later this month. Yes, really.

The country music icon shared the news about her leading role in “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” on social media on Monday morning.

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell,” Parton wrote in an Instagram post, which contained a photo of the screenplay.

