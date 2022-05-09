CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Headless goat, chicken dumped in SW Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – A southwest Houston neighborhood says someone keeps dropping off decapitated animals at an intersection, and they want the strange discoveries to stop.

“There is just one incident after another on Nextdoor. Every three or four monthsm we are finding these things in our neighborhood,” Callie Markantonis said.

Markantonis is trying to make sense of something she spotted at the intersection of Tanglewilde Street and Fairdale Thursday night.

“It was 8 o’clock, and we were walking, and there’s a box in the street,” she said. “I go over to look in the box, there is newspaper. I spread the newspaper and I see fur.”

Markantonis made a gruesome discovery.

“It was a goat and chicken in the box and both of them were headless,” she said.

Nearby security footage shows a white car driving slowly down the street with a box on top. Someone gets out on the passenger side, picks up the box, and drops it off at the intersection before they drive away.

“But, we can’t get a license plate from it so, we don’t know. Is it a religious thing?”, Markantonis said.

She reported it to the police, and says this is not the first-time decapitated animals have been found in the neighborhood.

“About two years ago on this corner, two giant headless chickens were in plastic bags on the street. We were all like, ‘Okay that’s strange’ and then it started happening every two or three months,” she said.

Neighbors say the findings are weird and concerning. They want to know who’s responsible, and why it keeps happening.

“Where are they cutting the heads off? And where are the heads at? Where are they doing it at? Why here?” one man said.

“Seems like some Voodoo magic or something strange someone is doing, and it doesn’t belong over here,” Jamal Erif said.

The Houston SPCA is investigating the incident and Markantonis just wants it to stop.

“Please stop dumping this in our neighborhood,” she said.

If you know anything about the incident call police or the Houston SPCA.