KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Jax & Lucy, a lovable pair!

Meet Jax and Lucy, an odd pair that have found comfort in one another during their time at the shelter!

According to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, they arrived there through a transfer from another shelter, and have always been roommates even since before their time at HHS.

Volunteers say Jax is a gentle giant, while Lucy’s a free spirit!

You can meet Jax and Lucy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming either or both into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.