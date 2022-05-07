Wife charged with murder after husband shot to death at Spring home, officials say

SPRING, Texas – A woman after her husband was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to Harris County Pct. 4 constables deputies.

The shooting was reported around 2:21 a.m. at a residence located in the 23642 block of Buttress Root Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The wife, 51-year-old Carin Stewart, allegedly told investigators that she shot her husband.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Harris County Jail.

A mug shot photo will be added once it becomes available.