‘A true legend’: Mickey Gilley, popular Country Western singer, dies at 86, sources say

The Country Western community lost a legend regarding the death of Mickey Gilley who died on Saturday, sources say.

According to the Mayor of Pasadena Jeff Wagner, Gilley died surrounded by his loved ones.

According to Gilleys.com, the singer was born on March 9, 1936, in Natchez, Mississippi. His biography says he grew up in Louisiana where he learned the sounds of rhythm and blues by sneaking up to the windows of the clubs at night.

It goes on to say that Gilley moved to Houston in the early 50s to work construction, but did not start making music until 1957.

Those around the Houston area may know him best from his famous Pasadena Night Club, “Gilley’s.”

Gilley was also featured in the 1970s John Travolta movie Urban Cowboy.

Just days before he passed, Gilley gave fans an update, saying he had to cancel several shows due to his health.

Important update from MG! From Mickey….. I am so sorry to have cancelled the May dates at the theatre in Branson.... Posted by Mickey Gilley's Personal Update Page on Sunday, May 1, 2022

“His talent and larger-than-life personality helped ignite a new interest in country music as he introduced the world to Pasadena through his dance hall and ‘Urban Cowboy’ in 1980,” Wagner wrote. “We were so honored to have Mickey perform at our State of the City in February, 2020. Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, his loved ones and his fans.”

