Houston Children’s Charity, Boom Media, and Macy’s team up to provide free prom dresses and accessories for senior students

HOUSTON – The dreams of countless girls came true thanks to three organizations who made sure their prom experience is something they will never forget.

From sequins and diamonds to florals and everything in between, the Houston Children’s Charity organization teamed up with Boom Media and turned their building on Mitchelldale Street into a prom dress store.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s the first time we have ever done anything like this,” Laura Ward, President and CEO of Houston Children’s Charity said.

One hundred girls from five high schools across the Houston area said ‘YES’ to the dress!

Jaliyah Elliot and Jequasha Hines are seniors at Booker T. Washington and found stunning matching dresses!

“We have been friends since middle school. We got more closer as we transitioned to high school and going to prom together will be an experience that we will always have memories about,”Jequasha Hines said.

Macy’s donated over 400 brand new dresses! Students had to the opportunity to try them on, have a little fun and take them home for FREE! Amanda Mira picked out a gorgeous velvet dress to rock at prom.

‘When I seen it, I feel in love with it. This is the only dress I have tried on so far and I’m in love with it,” she said.

And that’s not all! The girls also had the chance to pick out a stylish clutch, shawl and jewelry for the perfect look!

‘We wanted to make sure when they came in today they just felt like a princess period,” Tamara Washington, Founder and Executive Consultant of Boom Media and Image Consulting said.

For students, the prom only last a few hours but there is much preparation and expenses for the big night that many families can’t afford. Shermiah Green is grateful for the experience.

“Our prom came last minute and a lot of us were not able to get a dress and customize it how we wanted it to, so I really appreciate this,” Green said.

Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event and look forward to the prom in 2023!