Body of man who may have been stealing wiring from empty building found off Katy Freeway, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officers from the Houston Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man who they believe had been stealing wiring from inside of an empty building Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, the body was found in the 5500 block of Nolda Street.

It is unclear what type of wiring the man was attempting to steal or who discovered his body.

HPD Central officers are investigating.

