WATCH LIVE: SKY 2 over fiery plane crash near Hobby Airport, feet away from Pasadena ISD school

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Several agencies are responding to an airplane that has crashed near Hobby Airport Friday afternoon.

SKY 2 was over the crash moments after it occurred, which showed parts of the plane in flames.

It appears the plane crashed directly behind residents’ homes, even slamming into someone’s backyard fence.

The crashed aircraft was found feet away from Dobie 9th Grade Center.

The aircraft was named a Cessna 421C Golden Eagle.

KPRC 2 has reached out to authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

