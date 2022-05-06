1 armored car guard shot during robbery outside Chase Bank in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An armored car guard was transported to the hospital Friday after being shot by a robbery suspect in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in north Houston, police said.

It happened in the 10300 block of the North Freeway and West Road.

According to Houston police, at least two to three male suspects were robbing the armored vehicle when bullets began to fly. One guard was shot by gunfire, and an off-duty officer at the scene discharged her weapon. It was not known if any of the suspects were hit.

It was also not known if the off-duty officer was in the area by coincidence or if she was working an extra job as security at the bank.

The injured guard was listed in stable condition.

The suspects remain on the loose.