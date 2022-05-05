Man sentenced to 23 years in TDCJ after attacking bailiff in 2021, documents show

Jonathan Carriere was sentenced to 23 years for aggravated assault against a public servant and 20 years for possessing the weapon in jail, on top of the six years he was originally sentenced to for the child porn case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who attacked a bailiff in 2021 after receiving a six-year prison sentence will now have to serve at least double that amount of time before he is eligible for parole on new convictions, according to court documents.

In September 2021, Jonathan Carriere, who was 19 years old at the time, attacked Harris County Sheriff’s deputy Wendy Villarreal after being sentenced for possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

During the violent attack, he tried to take the deputy’s gun, but she managed to keep him away from it, prosecutors said.

While incarcerated, Carriere also admitted to possessing shivs, which are makeshift stabbing devices.

On Thursday, Carriere was sentenced to 23 years for aggravated assault against a public servant and 20 years for possessing the weapon in jail, on top of the six years he was originally sentenced to for the child porn case.

His sentences will run concurrently - at the same time - in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of the 23 years.