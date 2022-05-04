84º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect accused of stealing guns, vehicle led police on chase from Galveston to Houston before crashing on I-45 near South Loop, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Police chase

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding to a scene where they say a suspect accused of stealing guns and a vehicle has crashed after leading police on a chase from Galveston to southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston Police Department’s Lt. Crowson, the chase began in Galveston before ending on the Gulf Freeway near the South Loop.

Crowson also says the suspect reportedly stole the guns and a vehicle from an Academy store on the Seawall.

Police also say they believe gunshots were fired around the Broadway area before or during the pursuit.

The suspect was reportedly arrested.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter