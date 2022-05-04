Mother, small child found in pool at Galveston motel, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a mother and her small child were found in a pool at a motel in Galveston Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Rodeway Inn located at 6107 Broadway St,

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the mother and child were pulled from the pool. Investigators said at the time, they were both unresponsive.

Officers said they don’t have any updates on the mother or child’s conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.