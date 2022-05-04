76º

2 drivers killed in crash in southeast Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Two drivers have died in a crash in southeast Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 9600 block of Galveston Road around 1:48 a.m.

According to police, a red pickup truck crossed the double yellow center lane and struck a silver sedan. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Investigators said the driver of the silver sedan is a man and the driver of the red truck has not been identified yet.

It is unclear if anyone was intoxicated at this time and police said there are no witnesses.

