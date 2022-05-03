Docs: Uncle previously showed 9-year-old how to pull gun’s slide before accidental shooting of 4-year-old

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot is facing charges after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy.

Francisco Javier Lupian, 32, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Lupian was visiting his 4-year-old nephew and several other people at a home in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane near Gorki Park Drive.

Lupian allegedly possessed a small-caliber handgun and had left it somewhere around the home, unsecured. At some point, deputies said the 9-year-old boy found the gun somewhere in the home and pointed the handgun at the 4-year-old, striking him in the head.

The family did not call 911, but instead, the child was transported to Memorial Hermann in Katy in a private vehicle and then airlifted via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in Texas Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.

Court documents revealed that Lupian had previously shown his 9-year-old nephew how to pull the gun’s slide prior to the accidental shooting.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lupian was previously arrested for evading arrest, a 3rd degree felony, in Colorado County. He is due in district court on Wednesday.