4-year-old child flown to hospital after being shot in neighborhood near Katy, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 4-year-old child was hospitalized after being shot in a neighborhood near Katy Monday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting occurred in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane near Gorki Park Drive.

The child was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

Details on what led to the shooting were not available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

