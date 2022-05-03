Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting woman in front of their 13-year-old daughter in 2020, DA says

CLEVELAND, Texas – A man has been sentenced to serve life in prison for fatally shooting a woman in front of their 13-year-old daughter, according to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found Phillip Jerome Simmons, 57, guilty of murdering Trena “Nikki” Jordan on April 30, 2020. Simmons was sentenced to life in prison and will be required to serve 30 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

During the two-day trial, prosecutors presented a clear picture of the brutal attack against Jordan while she was inside her home and while she was on her back porch.

Prosecutors said Simmons shot Jordan with a high-caliber handgun in the back five times inside her home and three more times as she lay dying on her back porch. Jurors also heard testimony from Cleveland Police Department officers who responded to the residence, located on S. Holley Street, neighbors and family of the victim, as well as a firearms and tool marking expert.

The daughter testified at trial, saying that her mother had returned home from visiting her aunt down the street and how Simmons confronted her mother after she entered the home. She said after Simmons began firing at Jordan, striking her five times, her mother ran toward the back door. Allegedly, Jordan tripped on her shoes as she tried to leave the residence through the backdoor and fell. The daughter said she saw Simmons fire three more shots into her mother’s back as he stood over her.

According to the release, evidence was presented that the daughter ran toward the home of her aunt, screaming for help and stating that her “Daddy had just killed her Mamma.”

According to emotional testimony from a neighbor, Simmons never called for help or exhibited any emotion.

Simmons was caught by law enforcement three hours later, prosecutors said.

Simmons’ testimony

He argued that she pulled a knife on him in the kitchen during an argument they were having that stated that Jordan was allegedly trying to kill him. Simmons also stated that he retrieved a gun from the bedroom, including a second full clip, and returned to where Jordan was standing. He testified that Jordan dropped the knife and began to flee from the home. Stating he was in fear for his life from a now fleeing woman, Simmons began shooting at her, striking her five times in her back before she exited the home and three times while she lay on the back porch, according to a release.

He also allegedly claimed his daughter was lying.

The jury was not compelled to believe the self-defense claim made by Simmons and after approximately 30 minutes, rendered their verdict of guilty. The jury retired to deliberate and quickly returned a verdict of life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

After taking a short break, the Trial Court allowed the family and friends of the victim to speak to the Trial Court during allocution. In a show of strength, Trial Court heard from the Sisters, Nieces, Friends, and Akeelah Jordan.