Ulta Beauty under fire for using ‘insensitive’ wording in email promotion of Kate Spade product

HOUSTON – Many social media users are calling out Ulta Beauty after the company sent out a mass email promotion in collaboration with Kate Spade.

Twitter users accused the company of using an “insensitive” word that refers to how the fashion designer died. In 2018, Kate Spade died by suicide and it was later revealed that she hanged herself in her New York City apartment.

In the email promo, people received the message, “Come hang with Kate Spade.”

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about beauty salon company:

I lost my Mother to suicide exactly a month ago today, and this is an email I see from #Ulta right after I wake up. @ultabeauty Kate Spade died by suicide from hanging. This is a huge fucking slap in the face. Been a customer for many years, even worked at an Ulta. NEVER AGAIN 😒 pic.twitter.com/nkdRArxjUK — Soni ॐ (@soniluvi) May 2, 2022

Ulta sending an email with the headline “Come hang with Kate Spade” knowing Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging is so insensitive- who doesn’t check that stuff? You’re s multi-million dollar company. — Zhane🔮♈️ (@whoreganicheaux) May 2, 2022

#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and @ultabeauty sends an email blast “come hang with Kate Spade”. To say this is insensitive is being too lenient, this is an abhorrent lack of humanity. Kate suffered from depression and anxiety and hanged herself in June 2018. Shame on you #Ulta. pic.twitter.com/DrvBrkemdG — Geoffrey P. Saunders (@MRGPSaunders) May 2, 2022

As of this writing, Ulta has not released a statement on the issue.