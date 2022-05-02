85º

Ulta Beauty under fire for using ‘insensitive’ wording in email promotion of Kate Spade product

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Many social media users are calling out Ulta Beauty after the company sent out a mass email promotion in collaboration with Kate Spade.

Twitter users accused the company of using an “insensitive” word that refers to how the fashion designer died. In 2018, Kate Spade died by suicide and it was later revealed that she hanged herself in her New York City apartment.

In the email promo, people received the message, “Come hang with Kate Spade.”

As of this writing, Ulta has not released a statement on the issue.

