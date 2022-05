Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A police chase has ended in a crash along the Gulf Freeway, police said.

It happened around 6:19 a.m.

According to officers, they received a call about a theft at a Kroger located at 11701 South Sam Houston Parkway.

Officers said the suspect was driving a white four-door Camry.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed at Clear Lake City Boulevard, police said.

