Coast Guard: Search underway for missing 17-year-old who went wade fishing near San Luis Pass bridge

SAN LUIS PASS, Texas – The Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies in Galveston County are searching for a 17-year-old fisherman who was reported missing while wade fishing near the San Luis Pass bridge Saturday night.

Galveston Police received a report of a missing person at around 8:37 p.m. on Saturday after the fisherman reportedly entered the water about 100 yards north of the bridge.

The teen’s brothers were with him fishing before he vanished. He is described as 5 foot 8 and weighs 120 pounds.

The Galveston and Jamaica Beach fire departments, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Galveston Police Department are among those involved in the search with the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information in this case should contact Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.