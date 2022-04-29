81º

LIVE

Local News

Missing Harris County woman found dead behind strip center in Baytown; No signs of foul play, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Baytown, Harris County, Missing woman
Missing Vickie Conerly, 65 (HCSO Missing Persons Unit/KPRC)

The body of a missing Harris County woman was found on Wednesday behind a strip center in Baytown, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Vicki Conerly, 65, was reported missing on April 22. She was reportedly in need of medications.

Police in Baytown found her dead in the 400 block of North Main Street.

HCSO’s Missing Persons Unit assisted Baytown PD in search of the woman using K-9′s.

HCSO said an autopsy was performed on Conerly by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science where no signs of trauma or foul play were found.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email