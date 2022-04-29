Missing Harris County woman found dead behind strip center in Baytown; No signs of foul play, HCSO says

The body of a missing Harris County woman was found on Wednesday behind a strip center in Baytown, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Vicki Conerly, 65, was reported missing on April 22. She was reportedly in need of medications.

Police in Baytown found her dead in the 400 block of North Main Street.

HCSO’s Missing Persons Unit assisted Baytown PD in search of the woman using K-9′s.

HCSO said an autopsy was performed on Conerly by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science where no signs of trauma or foul play were found.