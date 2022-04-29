13-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting of 16-year-old who was shot in head, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

On Thursday, March 3, a teen boy was found shot in the head outside of a business located in the 6800 block of Fry Road near FM 529.

Gonzalez said the deadly shooting occurred following an argument with two other teens outside of the business in northwest Harris County.

Investigators spoke to the victim’s brother, who told them that the other teens fired several rounds into their vehicle following the fight and then fled on foot.

Gonzalez said the 13-year-old did not know the other teen and the shooting occurred as a result of non-verbal gestures.

The 13-year-old is currently in the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation.