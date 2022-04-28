Twin brothers battle for valedictorian spot at Katy High School

Here's what we know

KATY – The tie has officially been broken. Arman Saxena has been named Katy High School’s valedictorian. His twin brother, Ronak Saxena, is the salutatorian.

The tie was so close that it only came down to about half a point.

Twin brothers, Arman and Ronak are seniors at Katy High School.

The two were born only one minute apart.

They’ve always been close at pretty much everything.

“Chess competitions, we did math competitions, we did oral reading competitions,” said Arman.

“We’ve always achieved the same level of success even in different subjects,” said Ronak.

The two have been tied neck and neck for the number one spot at Katy High school.

“I never expected us to be as high as we are, valedictorian and salutatorian, but I thought we would be tied,” said Arman.

They both currently have about a 5.0 GPA and are involved in several activities. They even started the school’s only quiz bowl team.

But at Katy High School, there can only be one valedictorian.

“They had to look at all the classes that we shared and who got the higher grades in those classes,” said Arman.

The brothers say it’s never been a rivalry, just a friendly competition.

“If he got an A on a test, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I need to get this A as well,” said Ronak.

They’ve worked hard, pushed each other and helped each other along the way.

“I would say that we’ve always been really close, as fraternal twins that’s inevitable,” said Arman.

The boys credit their parents for a lot of their success.

“My parents definitely always pushed us to do our best,” said Ronak.

“The main goal that we have for our boys is just so that they grow up into good human beings,” said mom Sara Saxena.

“We are very, very proud of what they’ve done so far something we are very happy about,” said dad Rohit Saxena.

Both brothers plan to attend Rice University in the fall. Arman plans to study statistics and business and Ronak wants to major in bio-engineering.