Houston woman pleads guilty to aiding in preparing 50 false income tax returns: DOJ

HOUSTON – A woman from the Houston area now faces prison time after she plead guilty to tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

According to information from Lowery’s office, Krystle Robinson admitted that she assisted in preparing false income tax returns for an undercover IRS agent. She also reportedly admitted to working under her company named Tax Tigers between 2013 and 2017 before changing the name to Tax Lions in 2017.

In the fraudulent tax returns, Robinson was said to have made false claims of business losses from sole proprietorships and inflated Schedule A deductions and education credits, documents stated. She also reportedly admitted to assisting in preparing a false income tax return for an undercover IRS agent.

Documents show the fraudulent tax returns resulted in a total loss of $245,995.

U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa has set Robinson’s sentencing for May 18. She faces up to three years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The United States Department of Justice says Robinson has agreed to pay restitution to the IRS.

She will remain on bond.