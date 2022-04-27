Caught on cam: Armed suspect robs employees at NW Houston fast food restaurant

Robbery at fast food restaurant in the 11000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery of a fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened on April 22 in the 11100 block of Northwest Freeway.

According to police, an employee was taking out the trash at a fast food restaurant around 11 p.m. when an unknown man suddenly appeared.

The man, who was armed with a handgun, told the employee to take him to the back office. The suspect then forced the employee to open the safe, placed the money in a bag, and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video captured the crime.

The suspect was wearing a green shirt, green shorts and was carrying a green sling bag.

