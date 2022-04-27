2 HISD high schools ranked among best in nation by US News & World Report, district announces

HOUSTON – Two Houston Independent School District high schools are among the top 100 in America, and eleven are in the top 100 in Texas, the district announced Wednesday.

The annual rankings were released this week by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report Top 100 High Schools in America

Carnegie Vanguard High School: #40 in America

DeBakey High School for Health Professions: #50 in America

U.S. News & World Report Top 100 High Schools in Texas

Carnegie Vanguard High School: #5 in Texas

DeBakey High School for Health Professions: #7 in Texas

Eastwood Academy: #22 in Texas

Challenge Early College High School: #24 in Texas

Young Women’s College Prep Academy: #26 in Texas

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts: #30 in Texas

East Early College High School: #54 in Texas

North Houston Early College High School: #65 in Texas

Sharpstown International School: #67 in Texas

Houston Academy for International Studies: #77 in Texas

Mickey Leland College Prep Academy for Young Men: #100 in Texas

“This recognition proves that HISD provides an outstanding education for all children from all economic and social backgrounds,” said Superintendent Millard House II. “Eighty percent of our children are from economically disadvantaged families. Without hard-working dedicated teachers, these results would not have been possible.”

Millard House II, Superintendent, Houston Independent School District (KPRC)

The U.S News methodology focused on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum and graduation rates.

View the full list of HISD high schools here.

The high schools ranking comes as HISD’s superintendent continues to go forward with his proposed five-year strategic plan for the state’s largest school district.

That includes a change in the way HISD budget business has been done in the past. Watch KPRC 2′s Newsmakers program on this plan and HISD’s future here.

