HISD offering $10K recruitment stipends to teachers with track record of improving student achievement

HOUSTON – Top-performing teachers have the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 to participate in the Houston Independent School District’s new RISE (Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower) program, the district released in a statement.

RISE recruiting events will staff 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools, and two high schools.

Successful candidates will receive the recruitment and retention stipends to staff the 24 RISE campuses.

Qualified teachers will have at least one year of experience, demonstrate a track record of improving student achievement and demonstrate a commitment to improving student outcomes.

Teachers who attend the recruitment events must bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data, and latest evaluation.

Click here to register.