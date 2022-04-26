Man charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Clear Lake area, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a Clear Lake area apartment.

Delvin Clemons, 44, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Keishan Betts, 46.

According to Houston police, on April 17 around 11:25 p.m., HPD patrol officers responded to an assault-in-progress call at an apartment complex located at 270 El Dorado Boulevard.

When police arrived, Clemons allegedly walked out of the apartment and told them Betts was dead in the bathroom.

Officers entered the unit and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Betts to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake with life-threatening wounds. She remained in critical condition until succumbing to her injuries on April 25.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Clemons was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting and remains in the Harris County Jail.

