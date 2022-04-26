74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s last seen Saturday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 74-year-old man missing since Saturday.

Riley Clarence Whitley has Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and may need help. Whitley’s wife Denise last saw him around 3:30 p.m. when he left their Cleveland residence in a 2007 Toyota van bearing Texas license plate number NLW8339. Whitley told her he was going to the the river to read his Bible, deputies said.

Whitley called Denise a couple hours later and told her was leaving the van at Highway 59 and East Mount Houston Road in Harris County. She has not heard from him since.

Denise contacted the Houston Police Department and a unit responded to the location and found the van. Whitley was not the scene.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.