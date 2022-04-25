Property manager, security guard finds man shot to death inside west Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A property manager and a security guard found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside his west Houston apartment, according to Houston police.

The man was found in the 8600 block of Woodway Drive on Saturday.

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex told the property manager that the front door of the victim’s apartment unit was open all night.

The manager called the property’s security guard at around noon and they both entered the apartment and allegedly found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

HPD said there is no information on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.