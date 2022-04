The fire broke out in the 6700 block of S. Dairy Ashford.

HOUSTON – Several units were damaged Sunday in a two-alarm fire at southwest Harris County apartment complex.

The fire broke out in the 6700 block of S. Dairy Ashford near Bellaire Blvd.

According to an official with the Houston Fire Department, at least six units were damaged and there were no civilian injuries.

One fighter did slip and fall, and although not seriously injured, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.