Grand jury considering southwest Houston parking lot fatal shooting after man claims self-defense, police say

HOUSTON – A Harris County grand jury is considering a shooting in which a man claims he shot another man in self-defense in a southwest Houston parking lot on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southwest Freeway around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The man who died was in his 40s has not been identified, pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Department detectives said officers responding to a report of the shooting found the man dead from a gunshot wound. Police said the shooter told officers that the man had assaulted him and he shot him in self-defense. After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident would be referred to a grand jury. Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.