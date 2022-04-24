2 killed in house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

Two people died in a house fire in northwest Harris County on Saturday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 11400 block of Milners Point Drive around 8 p.m.

“When we arrived on location we found heavy fire, smoke conditions, from the attic of the house,” said Wesley Cole, fire chief of the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire marshal’s office said the victims are a man and woman.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in the 11400 block of Milners Point Drive. (KPRC)

Investigators said a mother, daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend were inside the home at the time of the fire and the boyfriend was asleep.

The daughter got out of the house but then went back in to get her boyfriend and that’s when she died, the fire marshal’s office said. The mother was able to make it out.

“I can’t even describe the heat,” neighbor Jennifer Clark said about the fire. “It was very intense.”

The fire marshal’s office said they know the fire started in the garage but they haven’t been able to pinpoint what started it.

At the moment, the cause remains undetermined and under investigation.