Teen shot, killed in Humble area, gunman still on the loose, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas – A teenager has died after he was shot and killed Friday evening in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the shooting in the 3500 blk of Atascocita Plum Court.

When officials arrived, they say they found a young man between the ages of 16 and 17 years old who had been killed. Authorities say the teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made in this case and deputies have not released any information on a suspect.