Pedrie Wannenburg: This is what we know about the former South African rugby player killed in major crash in NW Harris County

FILE - Pedrie Wannenburg of the Bulls of South Africa, right, is tackled by Australia's Western Force player Ben McCalman during their Super 14 rugby union match in Perth, Australia, March 27, 2010. Pedrie Wannenburg, a former South Africa rugby player, has died after his car was struck by a teenage driver who was fleeing from police outside Houston. He was 41. South Africa Rugby announced Wannenburg’s death on Saturday April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

HOUSTON – Pedrie Wannenburg, a former South African rugby standout, died Friday afternoon in a major car crash involving a teen driver fleeing from Harris County Sheriff’s deputies. He was 41.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the teen suspect, identified as Ali Alabadi, 16, fled from deputies after a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, Alabadi crashed into two vehicles, including the vehicle Wannenburg was driving in with his 8-year-old son.

Both were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at Texas Medical Center via Life Flight. Wannenburg was later pronounced dead and his son remains in critical condition.

Who is Pedrie Wannenburg?

Wannenburg made his debut for the South African rugby team Springboks when they played against France in 2002, the Associated Press reported. He has won several Super Rugby titles with the Pretoria-based Bulls in the 2000s.

South African Bulls Pedrie Wannenburg charges at the line against the New Zealand Highlanders in the Super 14 rugby match at Carisbrook, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, March 24, 2007. (AP Photo/NZPA, Ross Setford) (Associated Press)

In a release from Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby, Wannenburg was a member of the Vodacom Bulls team in South Africa and the Carling Currie Cup, winning several titles in the Vodacom Super Rugby throughout the 2000s. He also became the first player to reach 100 caps, or the number of official games played.

“Pedrie will be remembered as one of the first real versatile loose forwards who could play in any position in the back row and even though he played in only 20 tests, his record in the colors of the Bulls, during a period where they dominated on all levels, is nearly unmatched,” Alexander said in a statement on the team’s website.

Wannenburg went on to play for clubs in Ireland, France, and eventually in the U.S playing for teams in Colorado and Texas. He retired from coaching in 2018, according to AP.

JT Onyett, President of Houston Sabercats told KPRC 2 he coached Rugby at Rice University and helped coach the Sabercats’ academy team, Rugby HTX.

🇿🇦 Former Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg sadly passed away in the USA this morning

🗣️ “Pedrie gave all he had on the pitch, but afterwards always had a smile on his face" - Mr Mark Alexander

Worldwide tribute

Several rugby teams worldwide will pay tribute to Wannenburg as news of his death spreads throughout.

The Vodacom Bulls, where Wannenburg was a part of during his career in South Africa, announced on Saturday that a moment of silence will be held in honor of their former star player. The moment of silence will take place before the start of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship match game, according to the team’s website.

Locally, the Houston Sabrecats will host a moment of silence before their matchup against the Toronto Arrows at 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to take place at AVEVA Stadium.