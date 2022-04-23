HCSO: Former South African rugby player dies in major car crash caused by teen driver following chase in NW Harris County

Pedrie Wannenburg, 41 died in a car crash caused by a teen driver who was fleeing deputies during a police chase Friday afternoon.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen driver is facing charges after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he caused a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and five others injured following a chase in NW Harris County Friday afternoon.

Ali Alabadi, 16, is charged with felony murder for the death of 41-year-old Pedrie Wannenburg, a former South African rugby player. He is also charged with reckless aggravated assault serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter, a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Little York Road after receiving a call for a family disturbance in the area. The deputy spotted the vehicle Alabadi was driving in along with two other suspects inside, and deputies said he failed to stop, initiating a pursuit.

Deputies said Alabadi went far ahead of them in the pursuit, and that was when Sheriff Gonzalez said he crashed three other vehicles. A fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and crashed into one of the vehicles struck.

Life Flight and Cy-Fair Fire Department were called to the scene.

Three suspects, including Alabadi, were transported to an area hospital. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was involved in the crash was transported by ground ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy

Wannenburg and his 8-year-old son was transported to the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight. Wannenburg died at the hospital, Sheriff Gonzalez said via Twitter. His son remains in critical condition.

Wannenburg’s rugby team released the following statement on social media:

Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas. The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012. Our thoughts are with his wife, daughter, and son, who we hope pulls through and makes a full recovery.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.