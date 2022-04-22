Members of the Houston Police Cadet Class participate in multi-cultural bus tour

On Friday morning, members of the Houston Police Cadet Class #254 loaded onto METRO buses for a cultural diversity tour across the city of Houston.

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston Police Cadet Class #254 loaded onto METRO buses Friday morning for a cultural diversity tour across the city of Houston. The cadets will visit five different locations in the city, including the Montrose Center, the African American Library at The Gregory School, BPSOS Houston, Consulado General De México, and Islam In Spanish Centro Islamico.

Carvana Cloud, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Affairs for HPD, said the tour will help the cadets to have a better understanding of the diverse communities in Houston.

“When new cadets are about to become officers, it is very critical that they understand the communities that they are about to serve,” said Cloud.

“I see the whole process of today being educational,” said HPD Cadet William Jones. “It is helping us be more equipped when we are responding to calls and different situations and different cultures. It’s just helping us be all-around problem solvers, better problem solvers.”

Houston Police Cadet Class #254 will graduate in May.