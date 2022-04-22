Man arrested, charged after burglarizing day care center for hours in east Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he burglarized a day care earlier this week in east Harris County.

Eric Bustamante, 33, has been charged with burglary of a building.

On Monday, April 18, deputies were called to the Silver Star Academy located at 5610 East Sam Houston Parkway around 1 a.m.

The owner told deputies that a Hispanic man had entered the building after breaking a window and crawled inside sometime around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said surveillance video showed the suspect inside of the building for over two hours. They said he entered classrooms and offices, taking TV monitors, school credit cards, a laptop, and some petty cash.

Deputies said Bustamante also took the keys to the school’s 2005 Chevrolet Express Van, which is used to transport the students.

The vehicle was recovered less than a few miles away from the school without any damages, deputies said.

Bustamante is currently being held in the Harris County jail on a $20,000 bond.